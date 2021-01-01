Vantage window headers provide the perfect decorative accent for any door or window. Available in four versatile colors – black, white, clay, and paintable to easily match your home. Paintable product must be painted. Headers mount easily over any surface with no face nailing or caulking necessary. Each Vantage window header comes complete with a fashionable keystone to conceal cuts for custom lengths. Window headers are available in kits sold along with pilasters or individually. All Vantage products come with a lifetime warranty and are made in the USA. Vantage 74.0625-in x 6-in Paintable Vinyl Window Header | 0200673030