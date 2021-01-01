Ives 061F 4" Heavy Duty Flexible Baseboard Door Stop Polished Nickel Door Stop Baseboard Stop Spring Stop

Ives 061F 4" Heavy Duty Flexible Baseboard Door Stop 4" Heavy Duty Flexible Baseboard Door Stop This 4" heavy duty flexible baseboard door stop prevents the doorknob or lever from impacting with the wall, causing damage. Available in many different lengths and styles to fit your application. It is very durable and sturdy to withstand many different doors. Features: Utilizes Heavy Spring to Maintain Rigid Protections Simple to Install-Only a Screwdriver Required Rubber Tip is Replaceable Made From Burnished Wrought Steel Meets ANSI/BHMA A15616 Projection: 4" IVES has produced a full line of quality building hardware for over 120 years Throughout this time, IVES has adhered to the firm convictions of its founder, Hobart B Ives, that the success of a company is dependent on two major factors — product quality and customer service Today, IVES reputation is known for these core principles Emphasis is also placed on application flexibility and value IVES extensive hardware line includes a variety of pivots, flush bolts, push/pull handles, kick plates, doorstops, hinges and more Spring Stop Polished Nickel