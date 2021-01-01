Shaw 0616V Prime Plank 6mil 7" Wide Textured Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring with Opticlean Urethane Finish - Sold by Carton (51.33 SF/Carton) Greyed Oak

Shaw 0616V Prime Plank 6mil 7" Wide Textured Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring with Opticlean Urethane Finish - Sold by Carton (51.33 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403).Features:Glue down installationPrime Plank by Shaw can be installed above, on or below groundShaw’s OptiClean finish is a traditional urethane finish that is easy to maintain and offers protection against stains and daily foot traffic.Flooring is waterproof with added benefits of scratch and stain resistanceApproved for residential and commercial applications, offering a 5 Year Light Commercial Warranty and a 15 Year Residential WarrantyDon't forget your coordinating trim and moldingSpecifications:6mil Wear LayerPlanks measure 7" Width x 48" Length x 2mm ThickEdge Type: SquaredInstallation Location: Above Grade (Upstairs), Below Grade (Basement), On Grade (Ground Level)Installation Type: Glue DownWaterproof: YesScratch Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesSurface Type: Textured Luxury Vinyl Plank Greyed Oak