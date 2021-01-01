From velux
VELUX 30.06 x 45.75 in. Solar Powered Venting Deck-Mount Skylight, Laminated Low-E3 Glass, Classic Sand Light Filtering Blind
VELUX VSS solar powered "Fresh Air" skylights light up your home and provides ventilation using only the power of the sun. It features a solar panel that captures any available daylight and uses it to recharge a highly efficient battery powered operator and control system. In addition, this model comes with a factory-installed light-filtering solar blind to enhance your decor, improve energy efficiency and provide light control with the touch of a button.