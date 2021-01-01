From cafele
2 Pack Black 056H (3008C002) Compatible High Yield Toner Cartridge Replacement for CRG-056H imageCLASS LBP325dn LBP320 MF540 Series Printer Toner.
Advertisement
1.Contains: 2 Black 056H High Yield Toner Cartridges. 2.High Page Yield: Up to 21,000 Pages Per Black Toner Cartridge (Based on 5% Coverage). 3.Compatibility for Printer: imageCLASS LBP320 LBP325dn MF540 Series Printer. 4.The products will be packaged with multi-layer shockproof to ensure the product is sealed. 5.Our products are widely used in schools, hospitals, banks, government departments, Companies, homes, etc.