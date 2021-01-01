Shaw 0558V Signal Mountain 12mil 6" Wide Textured Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring with ArmourBead Finish - Sold by Carton (27.58 SF/Carton) Mountain

Shaw 0558V Signal Mountain 12mil 6" Wide Textured Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring with ArmourBead Finish - Sold by Carton (27.58 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403).Features:Shaw's VersaLock Technology locks planks together and are not glued to the sub-floor, making for a DIY-friendly install. VersaLock minimizes the mess and install time by being able to install directly over your sub-floor and not requiring adhesives.Signal Mountain by Shaw is great for high traffic areas and can be installed above, on or below groundArmourBead topcoat was engineered with a proprietary material chemistry for superior durability and increased longevity. Nanotechnology is fused with a traditional polyurethane finish, creating an extraordinarily durable topcoat.Flooring is waterproof with added benefits of scratch and stain resistanceApproved for residential and commercial applications, offering a 7 Year Light Commercial Warranty and a 25 Year Residential WarrantyDon't forget your coordinating trim and moldingSpecifications:12mil Wear LayerPlanks measure 5.9" Width x 48.03" Length x 3.2mm ThickEdge Type: Micro-BeveledInstallation Location: Above Grade (Upstairs), Below Grade (Basement), On Grade (Ground Level)Installation Type: FloatingWaterproof: YesScratch Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesSurface Type: Textured Luxury Vinyl Plank Mountain Trails