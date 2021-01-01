American Standard 7075.055 Colony Pro Centerset Single Handle Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Hole & Rod and Pressure Compensating Spray Polished Chrome

American Standard 7075.055 Colony Pro Centerset Single Handle Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Hole & Rod and Pressure Compensating Spray Product Features:Faucet body and faucet handle are constructed of metal ensuring durability and dependabilityCeramic disc valve assures drip-free performanceHot Limit Safety Stop protects from accidental scaldingSingle handle operationCovered under American Standard's limited lifetime warrantyWaterSense Certified product - using at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guide lines American Standard's line of bathroom faucets are engineered to look beautiful, function flawlessly and last a lifetimeProduct Technologies / Benefits:Industry Leading Warranty: American Standard products live longer in one place than most people. Despite their unsurpassed quality, all American Standard bathroom faucets are backed by an industry leading limited lifetime warranty. With the highest quality components this warranty is rarely, if ever, needed, but American Standard prides itself on its customer's peace of mind, knowing they have the best product on the market.Drip-Free Ceramic Disc Valves: With this innovation from American Standard leaking and rough-operation faucets become a distant memory. The drip-free ceramic disc valves that accompany every bathroom faucet provide a lifetime of smooth handle control and not a drop of displaced water. These valves are maintenance free and can withstand the most extreme of weather or hard water conditions.Durable Finishes: With the superior finishing process applied to all American Standard faucets finishes will resist scratching, corrosion and tarnishing. Brushed finishes use a Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) process to make the lustrous finish a part of the faucet, rather than a coating applied to the outside. Backed fully by their limited lifetime warranty the finish is yet another area where American Standard gives the customer every peace-of-mind.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 5-15/16" (from counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 4-1/4" (from counter top to the spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-1/2" (from the center of the faucet base to the center of spout outlet)Number Of Installation Holes Required: 1Mounts in a centerset configurationCenter-to-Center Distance: 4".5 gallons-per-minute flow rateADA compliantVariations:7075.054: Less Drain, Pop-Up Hole, and Rod7075.056: With Grid Drain and Pop-Up Hole & Rod7075.050: With Metal Pop-Up DrainWhy Buy American Standard From Us:We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online DealerWe Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailersAll metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitorsCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Single Handle Polished Chrome