SUNLITE 05468-SU Dimmable Spiral CFL Light Bulb, 18 Watts (75W Equivalent), Medium Base (E26), 1200 Lumens, 10,000 Hour Life Span, UL Listed, 1 Pack, 27K - Warm White

COMPACT FLUORESCENT - Sunlite CFL Mini Spiral Bulbs are an energy efficient, long life solution to your lighting needs. They remain cooler to the touch than incandescent bulbs when lit. Standard medium base (E26) works with a variety of lamps and fixtures. DIMMABLE - Unlike most CFL bulbs this bulb can be dimmed when used with a lamp or fixture with dimming control. ENERGY EFFICIENT - Using only 18 watts these compact fluorescent bulbs put out as much light as 75 watt incandescent bulbs. With a 10,000 hour life span these bulbs last up to 8 times longer than traditional bulbs. WARM WHITE - Warm white color temperature (2700K) provides comfortable lighting for bathrooms, kitchens, bedrooms, living spaces, offices, or anywhere you need warm light. 1200 Lumen output. UL LISTED - Tested to meet UL's strict safety and design standards.