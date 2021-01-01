From manhattan products

050340 Boom Mat Speaker Baffles 675 Round Pack of 2

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Closed-cell polyethylene enhances frequency response for improved sound clarity Easy conformability in tight spaces for a professional installation Thin material offers less bulk for a clean and tight installation for professional finished appearance Reduces panel-to-frame and door panel reverberation and road noise for improved acoustics Acts as a protective guard for exposed speakers and extends their lifespan

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com