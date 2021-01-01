Honeywell 1.05 cu.ft. Digital Lock Security Safe (5205)

Protect your most valuable possessions from tampering & theft.Black finish steel construction with digital dial lock technology.Interior Dimensions: 20.39"H x 14.8"W x 15.55"D.Bolt-down mounting kit included.Programmable 5 (2-digit) number code.Carpeted interior.7-year mfr. limited warranty.1.05 cubic feet interior storage capacity.Dimensions: 7.01"H x 19.33"W x 13.39"D.⚠ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductiveharm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.Weight: 35.3 lbs..⚠ ADVERTENCIA: Este producto puede exponerlo a químicos que incluye el ftalato de bis Plomo, el cual el estado de California considera que causa cáncer, defectos de nacimiento u otros daños reproductivos. Para obtener más información visite www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.Hidden hinges & recessed door.Secure your valuables with the Honeywell (5205) Steel Security Safe installed at your home or office. This safe is designed to keep your possessions protected in the event of any theft or break-in. The safe comes with a reliable dual key lock that offers additional security. This functional floor mounted safe is designed to provide exceptional protection from intruders..Secure your valuables with the Honeywell (5205) Steel Security Safe installed at your home or office. This safe is designed to keep your possessions protected in the event of any theft or break-in. The safe comes with a reliable dual key lock that offers additional security. This functional floor mounted safe is designed to provide exceptional protection from intruders.