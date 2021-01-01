From vito
04W1420 UltraBase 3 Docking Station
Advertisement
General InformationManufacturer: Group LimitedManufacturer Part Number: 04W1420Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. lenovo.com/us/en/Brand Name: LenovoProduct Line: UltraBaseProduct Series: 3Product Name: UltraBase 3 Docking StationMarketing Information: Expand the function of your ThinkPad X220 Series ultraportable or tablet with the sleek and portable ThinkPad UltraBase Series 3. This simple, quick attach docking solution adds a wide array of expansion capabilities, including an optical drive bay, but it is small enough to carry anywhere. Product Type: Docking StationTechnical InformationConnectivity Technology: DockingInterfaces/PortsHost Interface: Proprietary InterfaceAudio Line Out: YesTotal Number of USB Ports: 4Number of USB 2.0 Ports: 4Network (RJ-45): YesVGA: YesDisplayPort: YesMicrophone: YesPhysical CharacteristicsHeight: 1.3"Width: 12"Depth: 9.1"Weight (Approximate): 1.39 lbMiscellaneousCompatibility: Notebooks/Tablet PCs: X220 X220i X220t X230 X230t