Hansgrohe 04853 Locarno 1.75 GPM Pull Down Prep Kitchen Faucet with Magnetic Docking & Toggle Spray Diverter - Limited Lifetime Warranty Chrome Faucet

Hansgrohe 04853 Locarno 1.75 GPM Pull Down Prep Kitchen Faucet with Magnetic Docking & Toggle Spray Diverter - Limited Lifetime Warranty Inspired by the Art Deco movement and the 1920s, Locarno is the revival of iconic sophistication and elegance. Geometric octagonal form recalls the monumental period and will make a bold statement of authenticity and artistic appreciation in any living space. Locarno will enable endless creativity, opening the door for uniquely glamorous interior spaces. The prep faucet allows you to have total access to your kitchen sink, making it easy to fill your coffee pot and keep your sink clean thanks to the 150-degree spout. The faucet features an aerated spray, which provides a luxurious feeling and limits the amount of splashing on your countertop as well as the shower spray that makes cleaning fruit and vegetables quick and easy. The single-hole design may be installed in either a 1-hole or multi-hole counter setup with the addition of the Locarno baseplate. Hansgrohe 04853 Features: Covered under Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warranty Faucet body constructed of brass Coordinates with products from the Locarno line seamlessly Single hole mounting type Deck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertop Pull-down spray with 2 spray functions Toggle spray diverter MagFit magnetic sprayhead docking Swivel spout rotates 150 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sink Single lever handle controls the flow and temperature of water Includes ceramic disc cartridge Mounting hardware included ADA compliant Made in America Hansgrohe 04853 Technologies and Benefits: QuickClean: Calcareous water, dirt, cleaning agents: Faucets and showers need to withstand a lot. With QuickClean technology, residues disappear in an instant. As Hansgrohe has fitted its faucet aerators and shower jets with flexible silicone nozzles, dirt and limescale can be rubbed off easily. Another plus: Products that are limescale-free and well-maintained remain functional and last longer. Hansgrohe 04853 Specifications: Height: 14-5/8" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 6-3/4" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 7-1/4" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: Single Hole Faucet Centers: 0" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Faucet Hole Size: 1-5/16" Max Deck Thickness: 2-3/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Single Handle Chrome