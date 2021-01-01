Hansgrohe 04816 Locarno Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler - Less Valve Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle

Hansgrohe 04816 Locarno Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler - Less Valve Inspired by the Art Deco movement and the 1920s, Locarno is the revival of iconic sophistication and elegance. Geometric octagonal form recalls the monumental period and will make a bold statement of authenticity and artistic appreciation in any living space. Locarno will enable endless creativity, opening the door for uniquely glamorous interior spaces. The Locarno 3-Hole Tub Filler perfectly coordinates with the entire Locarno bath and shower collection. It requires the Hansgrohe rough for 3-hole roman tub sets for installation in your bathroom. Transform your bathroom into a cleaner and more polished part of your home with the Locarno collection by Hansgrohe. Hansgrohe 04816 Features: Covered under Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warranty Constructed of brass Brass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperatures Coordinates with products from the Locarno line seamlessly Widespread installation - 3 hole faucet with 9-3/4" centers Dual handles operate with 1/4 turn 2 Lever handles included with faucet Rough-in valve not included ADA Compliant Made in America Hansgrohe 04816 Specifications: Height: 6-1/4" (bottom to top of faucet) Spout Height: 4-1/16" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 6-7/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally) Tub Filler Flow Rate: 5.81 gallons-per-minute Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Faucet Centers: 9-3/4" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Double Handle Chrome