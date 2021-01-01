Hansgrohe 04766 Focus Deck Mounted Roman Tub with Built-In Diverter - Includes 1.8 GPM Hand Shower Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle

Hansgrohe 04766 Focus Deck Mounted Roman Tub with Built-In Diverter - Includes 1.8 GPM Hand Shower Hansgrohe 04766 Features: Covered under Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with products from the Focus lineIncludes single function hand showerDeck mounted installation - 4 hole faucet2 handles included with faucet90-degree ceramic valves for extended product lifeIntegrated double backflow preventionContains diverter for easy control of handshowerHansgrohe 04766 Technologies and Benefits: QuickClean: Calcareous water, dirt, cleaning agents: Faucets and showers need to withstand a lot. With QuickClean technology, residues disappear in an instant. As Hansgrohe has fitted its faucet aerators and shower jets with flexible silicone nozzles, dirt and limescale can be rubbed off easily. Another plus: Products that are limescale-free and well-maintained remain functional and last longer. AirPower: The principle is simple: an ample supply of air is sucked in via the spray disc of your AirPower shower. The incoming water is infused with this air. Around three liters of air are transferred to one liter of water. Valuable water is thus used efficiently.Hansgrohe 04766 Specifications: Height: 6" (from bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 4-3/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-7/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minute4 faucet holes required for installation Double Handle Chrome