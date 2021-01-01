Hansgrohe 04518 Raindance S 2 GPM Multi-Function Handshower Package with 63" Hose Holder Mount Air Power and Quick Clean Technologies Chrome Showers

Hansgrohe 04518 Raindance S 2 GPM Multi-Function Handshower Package with 63" Hose, Holder Mount, Air Power and Quick Clean Technologies Product Features:Covered under Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warrantyCoordinates seamlessly with other items from the Raindance S CollectionMulti-function handshower features 3 spray patterns - BalanceAir, WhirlAir, and RainAirIncludes 63" hose and shower arm mount with handshower holderFlow Rate: 2 gallons-per-minuteSpray Face Diameter: 4"Height: 8-1/8"Product Technologies / Benefits:Quick Clean: Calcareous water, dirt, cleaning agents; faucets and showers have to be able to withstand a lot. QuickClean technology gives you the power to make residues disappear in an instant. With the silicon nozzles Hansgrohe has fitted to its faucet aerators and shower jets, dirt and limescale can be rubbed off with ease. This innovation adds infinite value, as products that are well maintained and limescale free remain functional and last longer.AirPower: The innovators at Hansgrohe have invented something ground-breaking with their release of the AirPower shower heads. A plentiful supply of air is sucked in via the spray disc of the AirPower shower, and the incoming water is infused with that air causing an effect you will notice immediately. Plumper, lighter and softer droplets of water will envelop your skin creating a wonderful sense of well-being. In addition to a better shower experience your demand for water will also be drastically reduced.Eco Smart: Using a sophisticated flow limiter your water demand for daily showers is reduced by up to 60%. Dispensing as little as 1.5 gallons of water per minute while maintaining the water pressure we all want and need from our shower Eco Smart shower heads and hand showers are an environmentally friendly choice. They utilize a precision O-ring that reacts flexibly to any water pressure and adjusts the water quantity. Multi Function Chrome