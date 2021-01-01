Hansgrohe 04508 Metris 1.75 GPM Pull-Out Prep Kitchen Faucet with Magnetic Docking & Locking Spray Diverter - Limited Lifetime Warranty Chrome Faucet

Hansgrohe 04508 Metris 1.75 GPM Pull-Out Prep Kitchen Faucet with Magnetic Docking & Locking Spray Diverter - Limited Lifetime Warranty Hansgrohe Metris 04508 Kitchen Faucet Features: Fully covered under Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warrantyHansgrohe faucets are designed and engineered in GermanySuperior finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSmooth single handle operation - lever handle is ADA compliantSpray head utilizes a locking spray diverter - when faucet is turned off, it will revert back to the default spray modePull-out spray faucet head enhances faucets versatilitySpout swivels 150° providing greater access to more areas of the sinkHansgrohe Metris 04508 Kitchen Faucet Specifications:Overall Height: 15-3/8" (measured from countertop to highest part of faucet)Spout Height: 11-1/8" (measured from counter top to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-3/8" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet)Number of Holes Required for Installation: 1Flow Rate: 1.75 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-3/4"Hansgrohe Metris 04508 Kitchen Faucet Technologies / Benefits:Quick Clean: Calcareous water, dirt, cleaning agents; faucets and showers have to be able to withstand a lot. QuickClean technology gives you the power to make residues disappear in an instant. With the silicon nozzles Hansgrohe has fitted to its faucet aerators and shower jets, dirt and limescale can be rubbed off with ease. This innovation adds infinite value, as products that are well maintained and limescale free remain functional and last longer.MagFit:MagFit holds the sprayhead securely in place on the spout. Thanks to the MagFit function, the sprayhead hose slides quietly back into the faucet.High-Arc Spout: High-arc spouts allow you to use your faucet even in cramped spots. By raising up much higher than the sink itself, you're able to fit bulkier items into the sink for filling.Vertical Start: The handle's vertical starting position permits installation even with limited backsplash area. As an added benefit, pulling the handle forward activates cold water instead of hot; to help prevent accidental scalding.2 Spray Modes: This faucet features a sprayhead with 2 spray modes: Full and needle spray. Full spray provides a richer, more saturating spray while the needle spray provides more pressure for those tough areas.Easy Installation: Flexible connections make it easier to install the product. By being able to bend the water connections, installation in smaller countertops becomes easier and more convenient.Quick Connect: Quick connect hoses allow for fast and easy installation; the audible "click" lets the user know that a secure connection has been made150° Swivel: 150° swivel area lets you access most, if not all, areas of the sink and enhances the faucet's versatility when in use. Single Handle Chrome