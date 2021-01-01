Canon 045 - Magenta - original - toner cartridge - for ImageCLASS LBP612Cdw, MF632Cdw, MF634Cdw

Designed by Canon engineers and manufactured in Canon facilities, Genuine supplies are developed using precise specifications, so you can be confident that your Canon device will produce high-quality results consistently. High-capacity toner options keep up with your busy printing needs, so you have less replacement efforts and more time. The Single-Cartridge System combines the toner and drum into the same unit, which means you only have one consumable to replace. The MF630 series and the LBP612Cdw use Canon Genuine Toner, Cartridge 045 CMYK (CMY yields 1,300 sheets / K yields 1,400 sheets, ISO/IEC standard) and Cartridge 045 High-capacity CMYK (CMY yields 2,200 sheets / K yields 2,800 sheets, ISO/IEC standard).