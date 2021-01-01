From hansgrohe
Hansgrohe 04388 Croma Select S 1.8 (GPM) Multi-Function Rain Round Shower Head - Limited Lifetime Warranty Brushed Black Chrome Showers Shower Heads
Hansgrohe 04388 Croma Select S 1.8 (GPM) Multi-Function Rain Round Shower Head - Limited Lifetime Warranty Hansgrohe 4388 Features: Covered under manufacturer's limited lifetime residential warranty and 1 year limited commercial warranty High quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Multi-function shower head - featuring Rain and IntenseRain spray patterns Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections All hardware required for installation is included Shower arm and flange sold separately Hansgrohe 4388 Specifications: Shower Head Width: 7-3/8" Shower Head Height: 3-3/8" Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minute Multi Function Brushed Black Chrome