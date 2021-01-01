From hansgrohe
Hansgrohe 04366 Focus Widespread Roman Tub Filler Faucet with Hand Shower Brushed Nickel Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle
Hansgrohe 04366 Focus Widespread Roman Tub Filler Faucet with Hand Shower Focus Widespread Roman Tub Filler Faucet with Hand Shower Hansgrohe 04366 Features: Widespread roman tub filler trim Constructed of solid brass Tub spout features diverter for hand shower Includes multi function hand shower Metal lever handles Hansgrohe 04366 Specifications: Height: 8-1/4" Spout Height: 4-3/4" Spout Reach: 7-7/8" Material: Brass Product Weight: 5.83 lbs. ADA Compliant Double Handle Brushed Nickel