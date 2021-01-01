Hansgrohe 04217 Talis C High-Arc Bar Faucet with Quick Cleaning Aerator - Includes Lifetime Warranty Steel Optik Faucet Bar Single Handle

Hansgrohe 04217 Talis C High-Arc Bar Faucet with Quick Cleaning Aerator - Includes Lifetime Warranty Hansgrohe Talis C 04217 Bar Faucet Features:Fully covered under Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warrantyHansgrohe faucets are designed and engineered in GermanySuperior finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSmooth single handle operation - lever handle is ADA compliantSpout swivels 150° providing greater access to more areas of the sinkHigh-arch gooseneck spout design provides optimal room under the faucet for any size taskHansgrohe Talis C 04217 Bar Faucet Technologies / Benefits:Quick Clean: Calcareous water, dirt, cleaning agents; faucets and showers have to be able to withstand a lot. QuickClean technology gives you the power to make residues disappear in an instant. With the silicon nozzles Hansgrohe has fitted to its faucet aerators and shower jets, dirt and limescale can be rubbed off with ease. This innovation adds infinite value, as products that are well maintained and limescale free remain functional and last longer.High-Arc Spout: High-arc spouts allow you to use your faucet even in cramped spots. By raising up much higher than the sink itself, you're able to fit bulkier items into the sink for filling.Vertical Start: The handle’s vertical starting position permits installation even with limited backsplash area. As an added benefit, pulling the handle forward activates cold water instead of hot; to help prevent accidental scalding.Easy Installation: Flexible connections make it easier to install the product. By being able to bend the water connections, installation in smaller countertops becomes easier and more convenient.Quick Connect: Quick connect hoses allow for fast and easy installation; the audible "click" lets the user know that a secure connection has been made150° Swivel: 150° swivel area lets you access most, if not all, areas of the sink and enhances the faucet's versatility when in use.Hansgrohe Talis C 04217 Bar Faucet Specifications:Overall Height: 14" (measured from countertop to highest part of faucet)Spout Height: 10-7/8" (measured from counter top to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-1/2" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet)Number of Holes Required for Installation: 1Flow Rate: 1.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/2" Single Handle Steel Optik