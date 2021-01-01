Hansgrohe 04215 Talis C 1.75 GPM Pull Down Kitchen Faucet HighArc Spout with Magnetic Docking Spray Head and Locking Diverter - Limited Lifetime Warranty Hansgrohe 04215 Features: Covered under Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warranty Faucet body constructed of brass Coordinates with products from the Talis C line seamlessly Single hole mounting type Deck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertop Locking spray diverter - reverts to default spray mode upon valve closing MagFit magnetic sprayhead docking Swivel spout rotates 150 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sink Single lever handle control the flow and temperature of water Includes a ceramic disc cartridge Hansgrohe 04215 Specifications: Height: 15" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 9-3/8" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 8-3/4" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: Single Hole Faucet Hole Size: 1-3/8" Max Deck Thickness: 2-3/8" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Single Handle Chrome