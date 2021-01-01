Shaw 0414V Fairmount Tile 20mil 12" Wide Smooth Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring with ArmourBead Finish - Sold by Carton (42.63 SF/Carton) Laurel Hill

Shaw 0414V Fairmount Tile 20mil 12" Wide Smooth Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring with ArmourBead Finish - Sold by Carton (42.63 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403).Features:Glue down installationFairmount Tile by Shaw is great for high traffic areas and can be installed above, on or below groundArmourBead topcoat was engineered with a proprietary material chemistry for superior durability and increased longevity. Nanotechnology is fused with a traditional polyurethane finish, creating an extraordinarily durable topcoat.Flooring is waterproof with added benefits of scratch and stain resistanceApproved for residential and commercial applications, offering a 10 Year Light Commercial Warranty and a 30 Year Residential WarrantyDon't forget your coordinating trim and moldingSpecifications:20mil Wear LayerTiles measure 12" Width x 24" Length x 2.5mm ThickEdge Type: SquaredInstallation Location: Above Grade (Upstairs), Below Grade (Basement), On Grade (Ground Level)Installation Type: Glue DownWaterproof: YesScratch Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesSurface Type: Smooth Luxury Vinyl Tile Laurel Hill