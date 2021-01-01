Canon 040 Magenta Economy Toner Cartridge (CNM0456C001AA)

Canon Genuine Toner supplies offer great print quality and reliable performance for fast, professional quality color printing. Using this toner brings new toner formulation, cartridge architecture, and smart printing features to Canon's precision printing system. Easy to install and replace, Genuine Canon Toner printing supplies ensure output consistency over the life of the cartridge and make supplies easy to maintain by providing status monitoring and proactive alerts when replacement is needed. Printing capacity ensures that the cartridge will have the longevity necessary to meet your printing needs. Designed together with your Canon printer, genuine OEM printing supplies ensure crisp, sharp, vibrant results every time. Achieve high-quality printing and sharp, vibrant colors..1 Magenta Toner Cartridge.Yields up to 5,400 Pages.Unlike bargain replacement toner, Canon Toner Cartridges are designed specifically to work with Canon printers for exceptional reliability and performance.Compatible with Canon Color imageCLASS LBP712