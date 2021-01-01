From allegri
Allegri 036772-FR001 Serres 6 Light 28" Wide LED Crystal Chandelier Matte Black / Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Allegri 036772-FR001 Serres 6 Light 28" Wide LED Crystal Chandelier FeaturesFeaturing Firenze CrystalConstructed of stainless steel and crystalShades are made of crystalIntegrated 24 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Includes (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 24" downrodETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 23"Maximum Hanging Height: 59"Width: 28"Depth: 28"Product Weight: 36 lbsWire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1920Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 24 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 6 Matte Black / Polished Nickel