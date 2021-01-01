From sunlite

Sunlite 03625-SU LU70/MOG 70 Watt High Pressure Sodium Light Bulb, Mogul Base (E39), ANSI Code S62, 6300 Lumen, 24000 Life Hours, Clear, 1 Count (Pack of 1), 2100K

$14.76
In stock
HIGH PRESSURE SODIUM - Sunlite High Pressure Sodium lamps are a long-life replacement for your existing HID fixtures. Standard ED23 shape. HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE - This 70 watt bulb puts out a bright 6300 lumens of light. Color temperature is 2100K. Clear glass bulb. MOGUL BASE - Standard mogul base (E39). Use in street lights, parking lot fixtures, perimeter lighting, and other commercial and industrial lighting applications. Bulb measurements 2.949 inches diameter, 6.903 inches tall. LONG LIFE - This bulb features a long 24000 hour average lifespan. ANSI CODE S62 - This HPS bulb is for use in S62 ballast fixtures., Weight: 2.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Sunlite

