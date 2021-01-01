From kalco
Kalco 035670-FR001 Savia 6 Light 26" Wide Taper Candle Style Chandelier with Firenze Crystal Champagne Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Kalco 035670-FR001 Savia 6 Light 26" Wide Taper Candle Style Chandelier with Firenze Crystal Clean faceted Firenze crystal columns with soft flowing arms that create a modern form featuring Champagne Gold hardware and finish.FeaturesDecorated with steelDecorated with clear Firenze crystal(6) 60 watt maximum bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs48" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 29"Minimum Height: 32"Maximum Hanging Height: 78"Width: 26"Product Weight: 17 lbsChain Length: 48"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsColor Rendering Index: 100 CRIBulbs Included: No Champagne Gold