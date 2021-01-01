From kalco
Kalco 035232-FR001 Marazzi 2 Light 14" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Firenze Crystal Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity
Kalco 035232-FR001 Marazzi 2 Light 14" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Firenze Crystal The Marazzi Bath Collection features modular design with square and rectangular Firenze crystal in a plated Polished Nickel finish. G9 LED bulbs included and the fixture is fully dressed for easy installation.FeaturesDecorated with stainless steelDecorated with clear Firenze crystal shadesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 14"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 7 lbsBackplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 600Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 6 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 2 Vanity Light Polished Nickel