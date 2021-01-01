From kalco
Kalco 034861-FR001 Athena 54" Wide LED Linear Chandelier with Firenze Crystal Polish Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Kalco 034861-FR001 Athena 54" Wide LED Linear Chandelier with Firenze Crystal Sleek contemporary shapes created by solid hand-cut Firenze crystal rectangular blocks featuring a driverless LED light source.FeaturesDecorated with stainless steelDecorated with clear Firenze crystalIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Includes (2) 6", (2) 12", and (2) 24" downrodsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Width: 54"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 32 lbsWire Length: 156"Canopy Height: 6"Canopy Width: 31"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1800Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 24 watts Polish Nickel