Kalco 034832-FR001 Athena 3 Light 40" Wide LED Bath Bar with Firenze Crystal Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Kalco 034832-FR001 Athena 3 Light 40" Wide LED Bath Bar with Firenze Crystal Sleek contemporary shapes created by solid hand-cut Firenze crystal rectangular blocks featuring a driverless LED light source.FeaturesDecorated with stainless steelDecorated with clear Firenze crystal shadesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 40"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 17 lbsBackplate Width: 8"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1200Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 16 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 3 Bath Bar Polished Nickel