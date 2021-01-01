From duravit
Duravit 033849-0HOLE D-Code 20-5/8" Oval Ceramic Undermount Bathroom Sink with Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink Ceramic
Duravit 033849-0HOLE D-Code 20-5/8" Oval Ceramic Undermount Bathroom Sink with Overflow Duravit 033849-0HOLE Features: Covered under Duravit's 5 year warranty Constructed of ceramic Coordinates with products from the D-Code line seamlessly Rear drain location increase available spaces under the sink Equipped with overflow Duravit 033849-0HOLE Specifications: Overall Length: 20-5/8" (left to right of sink) Overall Width: 12-5/8" (front to back of sink) Overall Height: 6-7/8" (top to bottom of sink) Basin Length: 19-1/2" (left to right of basin) Basin Width: 11-1/2" (front to back of basin) Ceramic White