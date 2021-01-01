Duravit 032542-0HOLE Bacino 16-1/2" Circular Ceramic Vessel Bathroom Sink with Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink Ceramic

Duravit 032542-0HOLE Bacino 16-1/2" Circular Ceramic Vessel Bathroom Sink with Overflow Duravit 032542-0HOLE Features:Covered under Duravit's 5 year warrantyConstructed of ceramicCoordinates with products from the Bacino line seamlesslyCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with overflowDuravit 032542-0HOLE Technologies and Benefits:WonderGliss: The WonderGliss coating that is baked into the ceramic doesn‘t give grime a chance: dirt and limescale cannot secure a hold on the smooth surface, so residue runs off more easily with the water. Sanitary ceramics featuring WonderGliss stay smooth and clean for longer and are thus extremely easy to clean. All it takes is a soft cloth and mild cleaning agent.Duravit 032542-0HOLE Specifications:Overall Length: 16-1/2" (left to right of sink)Overall Width: 16-1/2" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 6-3/4" (top to bottom of sink)Basin Length: 16-5/8" (left to right of basin)Basin Width: 16-5/8" (front to back of basin) Ceramic White