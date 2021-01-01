Kalco 031451-FR000 Anello 26" Wide Drum Chandelier with Firenze Crystal Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kalco 031451-FR000 Anello 26" Wide Drum Chandelier with Firenze Crystal Anello features an open ring-Modular Modern design. The crystals graduate not only in size from the center out but also from a smoke to clear gradient of our exclusive Firenze Crystal. The frames are finished in polished chrome and all ceiling fixtures are cable suspended to allow for easy installation. Minimal assembly required.FeaturesDecorated with plated steelDecorated with a smoke Firenze crystal shade(9) 60 watt maximum bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable cord includedRated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 8"Width: 26"Product Weight: 36 lbsWire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulbs Included: No Chrome