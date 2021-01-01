From kalco
Kalco 031221-FR001 Bolivar 12" Tall Wall Sconce with Firenze Crystal Champagne Gold Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Kalco 031221-FR001 Bolivar 12" Tall Wall Sconce with Firenze Crystal Sculptural take on a traditional chandelier. The framework features organically cut clear crystal column and a sleek Champagne Gold finish.FeaturesDecorated with plated steelDecorated with clear Firenze crystal(1) 60 watt maximum bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 5"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 3 lbsBackplate Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Included: No Champagne Gold