Duravit 030050-3HOLE Starck 3 19-5/8" Rectangular Ceramic Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink with Overflow and 3 Faucet Holes at 8" Centers White / Glazed

Duravit 030050-3HOLE Starck 3 19-5/8" Rectangular Ceramic Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink with Overflow and 3 Faucet Holes at 8" Centers Duravit 030050-3HOLE Features: Covered under Duravit's 5 year warranty Constructed of ceramic Coordinates with products from the Starck 3 line seamlessly Sink comes predrilled with 3 faucet holes for faucets with 7-5/8 faucet centers Rear drain location increase available spaces under the sink Equipped with overflow Duravit 030050-3HOLE Technologies and Benefits: WonderGliss: The WonderGliss coating that is baked into the ceramic doesn‘t give grime a chance: dirt and limescale cannot secure a hold on the smooth surface, so residue runs off more easily with the water. Sanitary ceramics featuring WonderGliss stay smooth and clean for longer and are thus extremely easy to clean. All it takes is a soft cloth and mild cleaning agent. Duravit 030050-3HOLE Specifications: Overall Length: 19-5/8" (left to right of sink) Overall Width: 14-1/8" (front to back of sink) Overall Height: 8-3/4" (top to bottom of sink) Basin Length: 16-1/2" (left to right of basin) Basin Width: 8-1/8" (front to back of basin) Faucet Centers: 7-5/8" (distance between outer faucet holes) Number of Faucet Holes: 3 Ceramic White / Glazed Underside