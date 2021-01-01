From kalco
Kalco 029052-FR001 Voltare 32" Wide Drum Chandelier with Firenze Crystal Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kalco 029052-FR001 Voltare 32" Wide Drum Chandelier with Firenze Crystal Features simple circle and other unique frame shapes with Firenze Crystal drops. Finish is Polished Chrome and fixtures come fully dressed for easy installation.FeaturesDecorated with plated steelDecorated with a clear Firenze crystal shade(9) 60 watt maximum bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable cord includedRated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 7"Width: 32"Product Weight: 41 lbsWire Length: 144"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulbs Included: No Chrome