American Standard 7018.024 Edgemere 24" Towel Bar Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 24 Inch

American Standard 7018.024 Edgemere 24" Towel Bar American Standard 7018.024 Features: Covered under a 1 year limited warranty from American Standard Constructed from metal High quality finish will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Coordinates beautifully with other items from the Edgemere series Secure mounting assembly American Standard 7018.024 Specifications: Height: 1-3/16" Projection (Depth): 4-1/16" Width: 24" Overall Width: 25-13/16" Why Buy American Standard From Us: We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online Dealer We Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailers All metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitors Customer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After Purchase A Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office 24 Inch Polished Chrome