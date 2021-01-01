American Standard 8335.024 CS Series 24" Towel Bar Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 24 Inch

American Standard 8335.024 CS Series 24" Towel Bar Product Features:Constructed of Brass, ensuring durability and dependabilityFully covered under a 1 year warrantyHigh quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with the CS Series collectionConcealed mounting - no exposed screwsHelps to add the final touches to any bathroomWidth: 24"Overall Width: 26"Projection (Depth): 4-1/2"Height: 2"Why Buy American Standard From Us:We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online DealerWe Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailersAll metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitorsCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office 24 Inch Polished Chrome