From polish pottery ceramika boleslawiec
Polish Pottery Ceramika Boleslawiec 0205/169 Jacek 1 Pitcher, 1-Cup
Unikat signature polish pottery; limited production; model 0205 pattern 169 Boleslawiec white clay molded and painted by hand according to traditional methods; style, design and color influenced by contemporary shapes and dyes Scratch and chip resistant; lead free; oven; microwave; dishwasher; freezer safe without losing the beautiful colors and textures Unique original design and formation of the mold; Drying and pre-baking at 1562-Degree Fahrenheit; Glazed and fired at 2282-Degree Fahrenheit Measures 4-1/3 high by 4-3/8 long by 3-1/4-inch wide, Weight: 0.4 Pounds, Manufacturer: Lidia's Polish Pottery, Inc.