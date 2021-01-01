From umage

UMAGE 02044 Ripples Slope Hanging Ripples Slope 5.9" Wide Single Light Pendant White with White Canopy Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

UMAGE 02044 Ripples Slope Hanging Ripples Slope 5.9" Wide Single Light Pendant Features:Crafted from polycarbonateHardwired canopy kit includedDimensions:Height: 7.5"Diameter: 5.9"Cord Length: 118.1"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Wattage: 60Voltage: 120UL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Dry Location White with White Canopy

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com