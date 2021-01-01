American Standard 7074.020 Colony Pro Single Handle Kitchen Faucet - Includes Side Spray Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

American Standard 7074.020 Colony Pro Single Handle Kitchen Faucet - Includes Side Spray American Standard 7074.020 Features:Covered under American Standard's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of brassGooseneck style spout360 swiveling spoutSingle metal lever style handleSide spray includedADA compliantCalifornia low flow compliant - Under 1.8 gallon-per-minute flow rateInstallation hardware includedAmerican Standard 7074.020 Specifications:Height: 6-1/2" (counter top to highest point of faucet)Spout Height: 4-9/10" (counter top to faucet outlet)Spout Reach: 8-1/2" (center of faucet base to center of faucet outlet)Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 2 (number of holes required)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1"Side Spray Height: 5-1/8" (counter top to highest point of sidespray)Why Buy American Standard From Us:We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online DealerWe Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailersAll metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitorsCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Single Handle Polished Chrome