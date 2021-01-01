From ibm

IBM 01K7396 Serveraid 3Hb 64Bit Pci Ultra2 Wide Scsi Raid Controller

$174.50
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Ibm Serveraid 3Hb 64Bit Pci Ultra2 Wide Scsi Raid ControllerWeight5.1Height1Width1Length1'

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com