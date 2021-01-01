From xuanlan
01AV457 00HW028 01AV439 01AV410 Battery For Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 4th 52Wh
Battery Type: Li-ion Voltage: 15.2V Capacity: 56Wh/52Wh Condition: Brand New, 100% Original Genuine Warranty: 2 Years Warranty Color: Black Replacement Part Numbers: 01AV457 SB10K97566 00HW028 SB10F46466 01AV441 SB10K97567 01AV439 SB10F46467 01AV410 00HW029 01AV409 01AV458 01AV444 01AV438 01AV440 Fit Machine Models: Fit for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 4th Generation (X1 Carbon 2016) Series Fit for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 1st Generation (X1 Yoga 2016) Series Fit for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2nd Generation (X1 Yoga 2017) Series