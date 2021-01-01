Baldwin 0106 French Style Solid Brass Door Knocker Oil Rubbed Bronze Door Accessory Door Knocker Urn

Baldwin 0106 French Style Solid Brass Door Knocker Door Knocker Collection French Style Entrance Knocker With its tall, elegant design, and traditional angles, Baldwin's French door knocker represents the pinnacle of sophistication. Whether you want to make a statement, or simply take advantage of Baldwin's superior craftsmanship and quality finishes, the French door knocker makes a fine addition to any entrance way. Easy to install, all Baldwin door knockers come with the necessary hardware to mount to 1.75" thick doors. For an even further improvement on appearance, both traditional and contemporary screw covers are available (see models 0129 and 0175 - sold separately). Simple, elegant, and functional, Baldwin door knockers never fail to impress both guests and home owners alike. Features: Overall Dimensions: 7.5" x 2.5" (190 x 64mm) 5.7" (144mm) Center to Center Includes Fasteners for 1.75" Thick Doors Note: For Screw Covers, See Baldwin Models 0129 (Traditional) and 0175 (Contemporary) There are brand names, and then there is Baldwin. Constantly building and re-building upon a time tested legacy of superior design, craftsmanship, functionality and innovation, Baldwin Hardware has delivered modern luxury to discriminating homeowners, architects and designers since 1946. From being the first to forge solid brass door hardware to setting precedence for Lifetime Finishes, Baldwin has been and always will be synonymous with revolutionary technology and unsurpassed quality. Aspire to make your home much more than mere shelter, and relax in the assurance that function and elegance can finally flourish within the same line of fine products—Baldwin can show you how. Urn Oil Rubbed Bronze