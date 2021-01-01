0101284300 Speed Sensor 2 Bike Sensor to Monitor Speed Black

Best Quality Guranteed. The speed sensor 2 attaches to the hub of either wheel. You can set up wheel size in our connect online community or self-calibrate with an edge cycling computer or compatible device. Once set up, youll get accurate speed and distance at all times even without a head unit. Ant+ connectivity and Bluetooth Low energy technology Let you sync to Connect and other training apps, compatible devices and fitness equipment for better data when you ride indoors and outdoors. The odometer feature tracks your distance to help plan for bicycle maintenance.