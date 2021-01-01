0100168900 Forerunner 35 EasytoUse GPS Running Watch Black

Easy-to use GPS running watch tracks how far, how fast and where you run Estimates heart rate at the wrist, all day and night, using elevate wrist heart rate technology Connected features: Smart notifications, automatic uploads to Connect, live tracking and music controls (when paired with a compatible smartphone) All-day activity tracking estimates steps, calories and intensity minutes and reminds you when to move Automatically uploads your data to Connect, our free online fitness community where you can join challenges, receive insights and share your progress as you meet your goals