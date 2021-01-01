From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 010 Railroad Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Glass Shade Antique Copper Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 010 Railroad Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Glass Shade FeaturesCrafted from metal and glassIncludes glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb Cord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9.0"Width: 7.0"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Copper