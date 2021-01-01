From capresso
Capresso 303.01 4-Cup Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
Advertisement
SAFETY BOILER CAP: Built-in safety valve prevents hot steam from escaping GLASS CARAFE: Includes 4-cup glass carafe to brew up to four espressos at once FROTHER: Adjustable steam output for perfectly frothing or steaming milk for cappuccinos and lattes EASY TO FILL: Use included carafe to pour the right amount of water into the boiler HOUSING: ABS plastic and stainless steel accents, Weight: 5.94 Pounds, Manufacturer: Jura-Capresso