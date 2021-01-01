From axiom

Axiom 00NA241-AX Enterprise - Hard Drive - 600 Gb - Hot-Swap - 2.5 Inch Sff - Sas 12Gb/S - 10000 Rpm - Buffer: 128 Mb - For Lenovo System X3550 M5.

$448.56
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Axiom 00NA241-AX Enterprise - Hard Drive - 600 Gb - Hot-Swap - 2.5.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com