00807 Cat6 Cable Snagless Shielded Ethernet Network Patch Cable Blue 35 Feet 1066 Meters

Best Quality Guranteed. Protect from EMI/RFI interference; connect network adapters, hubs, switches, routers, DSL/cable modems, patch panels and other networking applications in high noise environments. For voice/data/video distribution, this cable will handle bandwidth-intensive applications and drastically reduces both impedance and structural return loss (SRL). Each patch cable is fully tested to meet ANSI/TIA 568 C.2 Cat6 component requirements. Each of the individual pairs is bonded together to help maintain the twist-spacing throughout the line right up to the termination point. C Connector 1: (1) RJ-45 Male Connector 2: (1) RJ-45 Male