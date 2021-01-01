American Standard 2546.004 Town Square S 68" Free Standing Acrylic Freestanding Tub with Center Drain White Tub Soaking Freestanding

American Standard 2546.004 Town Square S 68" Free Standing Acrylic Freestanding Tub with Center Drain The Town Square S Freestanding Tub by American Standard is the perfect tub for creating an oasis in your home. Featuring an elegant and versatile design that suits any décor style, this architecturally-inspired tub exemplifies stately square shapes and beautiful detailing reminiscent of crown molding. A straight flat back wall of the tub allows for the option of flush-to-the-wall installation. A generous 17-inch depth makes for a luxurious deep soaking tub, and the generously sized ledges provide ample space for a deck-mounted tub filler and all your bathing accessories and essentials. This fiberglass reinforced acrylic bathtub is durable, long-lasting, and has an easy-to-clean high-gloss surface.American Standard 2546.004 Features:Architctural design with traditional crown molding detailsStately traditional style looks beautiful in any bathroomStraight flat back wall of the tub allows for a flush-to-the-wall installation17" Soaking depth for a luxurious bathing experience High quality seamless acrylic construction with fiberglass reinforcement is long-lasting and durableEasy to clean high-gloss surfaceWide deck ledge for Roman tub filler and bathing accessoriesCenter drain location Integrated tub drain for easy installation Adjustable leveling feet Removable back access panel Coordinates with the Town Square S CollectionAmerican Standard 2546.004 Specifications:Overall Height: 24-7/16" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 68" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 36" (back to front of tub)Basin Length: 38-13/16" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 16-3/4" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 19-3/8" (bottom of basin to tub rim)Maximum Water Capacity: 74 gallonsWater Depth: 19-3/8"Drain Connection: 2-3/16" Freestanding White